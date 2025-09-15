A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after former British minister, MP and television personality Ann Widdecombe was found dead with serious injuries at her home in south-west England, police said on Friday (July 10).

Widdecombe, 78, was discovered at her home in Haytor Vale on the edge of Dartmoor National Park on Thursday. Officers said the investigation was ongoing and the suspect remained in police custody. Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said investigators did not believe the killing was an act of terrorism and that there was no information to suggest it was politically motivated.

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Longman declined to discuss a possible motive, saying inquiries were continuing. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the death as "really shocking news" and extended his condolences to Widdecombe's family and friends. "This is really shocking news, and my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this awful time," Starmer said.

He added: “Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it's a huge, huge loss.” Asked whether the killing could have been politically motivated, Starmer said he would not speculate while the investigation was under way. He added that the security of lawmakers remained "of the utmost importance" and urged people to rise above political differences.

Security for British politicians has been strengthened following the murders of two serving MPs in the past decade. Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 by a far-right extremist, while Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed in 2021 by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group.

Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP in the House of Commons from 1987 to 2010 and held ministerial office during John Major's government. She was known for her socially conservative views, including her opposition to abortion rights and the expansion of LGBTQ rights.