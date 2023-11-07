UK PM Sunak to make pre-election pitch in King Charles' speech

Charles III, the 74-year-old head of state, is set to deliver a historic King's Speech, marking the first of its kind in over seven decades.

This formal address will open the UK parliament and laid out the government's legislative agenda, under the leadership of Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This address is particularly significant as it comes in the lead-up to a highly anticipated election, with the Tories currently trailing the main opposition, the Labour Party, by a substantial margin in most opinion polls.

The King's Speech serves as a pivotal opportunity for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to establish his government's priorities and shape the national discourse.

Despite his relatively low popularity in polls, this address allows him to wield influence over the national agenda and control the narrative presented in supportive newspapers, potentially creating obstacles for the opposition.

This speech also marks King Charles's first since ascending to the throne, following a practice run where he deputized for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in May of the previous year.

Moreover, it is Sunak's inaugural King's Speech since taking over from Liz Truss, who assumed the role of prime minister just two days before Queen Elizabeth's passing and had a brief 49-day tenure.

What will Rishi Sunak's pitch include?

During the King's Speech, Prime Minister Sunak is expected to highlight significant policy differences between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, particularly concerning environmental and energy issues.

Sunak's proposals included a law granting new licenses for annual oil and gas projects in the North Sea, aimed at reducing the UK's dependence on foreign energy sources and boosting employment.

This stance diverges from Labour's commitment to refrain from awarding new oil and gas exploration licenses and instead prioritize investments in green energy, potentially conflicting with King Charles's environmental dedication. Also watch | New UK drug to prevent breast cancer | Almost 300,000 women to be given this drug Apart from environmental matters, the King's Speech will introduce new legislative initiatives, such as stricter sentencing guidelines for life terms and the cessation of early release for certain violent sexual offenders.

Sunak will also announce a phased smoking ban and reforms to home ownership laws as part of the government's agenda for the upcoming parliamentary year.

The King's Speech traditionally signifies the commencement of a new parliamentary year and has not been delivered in person by a male monarch since 1951 when King George VI was unwell. This speech outlines the government's intended laws for the next 12 months, with the potential for significant implications depending on the electoral outcome.