PM Rishi Sunak apologises for abuse of LGBT community in British military

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (July 19) formally apologised for the "horrific" historic treatment of people from LGBT communities who served in the country's military when homosexuality was banned.

"The ban on LGBT people serving in our military until the year 2000 was an appalling failure of the British state, decades behind the law of this land," Sunak told the House of Commons.

"In that period, many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, all while bravely serving this country," he added.

"Today, on the behalf of the British state, I apologise."

The prime minister said he hoped that those who were affected would now "feel proud parts of the veteran community that has done so much to keep our country safe".

The apology from the prime minister was prompted by the findings of a government-commissioned independent review into LGBT veterans who served in the military between 1967 and 2000.

The report detailed "shocking evidence of a culture of homophobia, and of bullying, blackmail and sexual assaults, abusive investigations into sexual orientation and sexual preference, disgraceful medical examinations, including conversion therapy".

'Financial reward' sought

Terence Etherton, the author of the report recommended that Sunak deliver an apology as also an "appropriate financial award" which should be made to LGBT veterans who were affected by the pre-2000 ban.

Britain lifted the ban only after the European Court of Human Rights rejected argument that the ban was needed to protect the morale and fighting power amongst its troops. The court said that the policy had violated human rights.

Catherine Dixon, former British Army Officer who is now vice-chair at LGBT charity Stonewall called the British government's apology "an important step to achieving justice for those LGBTQ+ people who served in HM Armed Forces and, like me, experienced shame, humiliation and a ruined military career because of our sexuality."

"Many were imprisoned, experienced corrective violence and lived with the stain of criminal convictions because of who they loved and which left some homeless and many unable to work," she added.

Ben Wallace, British Defence Secretary told UK parliament that the report made for "miserable and distressing" reading and that the government had been working through the report's recommendations.

"Today we want to say to all those ex-soldiers, sailors and aviators, many now in retirement, you are one of us, you belong in our community and in choosing to put yourself in harm's way for the good of your colleagues, your community and country, you have proven yourselves the best of us."

