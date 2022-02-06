UK PM Johnson’s photo holding beer can at lockdown-breaching party handed over to police: Reports

In a major blow to Boris Johnson, a photo of the UK Prime Minister purportedly holding a can of beer during his lockdown-breaching birthday party in 2020 has been submitted to the police, UK media has reported.

It is being claimed that the said photograph is among the 300 pictures that were submitted to the Metro Metropolitan police by senior civil servant Sue Gray-led panel for their investigation into social gatherings which breached coronavirus regulations.

The latest findings fall contradictory to the previous claims of the Downing Street officials who said that the staff “gathered briefly” at a surprise birthday celebration organised by his wife Carrie Johnson, and added that the PM only stayed for 10 minutes.

According to the Mirror newspaper, the prime minister is pictured with a can of beer standing next to the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, in No 10’s Cabinet Room.

It is being reported that the picture was taken by the PM’s official taxpayer-funded photographer, who was documenting the event in June 2020.

“Following the Met police investigation, the Sue Gray report must be published in its entirety with all accompanying evidence – photos, videos and testimony,” Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, told the Mirror.

Meanwhile, four of Johnson’s senior aides have tendered their resignation in a span of 24 hours on Thursday.

His policy chief Munira Mirza, the director of communications Jack Doyle, the principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and the chief of staff Dan Rosenfield have all quit.

