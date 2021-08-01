UK PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie expecting second child after miscarriage

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are expecting second child. The couple already have a son, Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

In an announcement on her Instagram page, Carrie Johnson said she is expecting their second child.

Earlier, the prime minister’s wife had shared the news of miscarriage at start of the year in a message on Instagram. She also said the earlier miscarriage had left her 'heartbroken'.

Carrie said, “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves. Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The 33-year-old mother is expecting to give birth in December. Posting a photo of a Christmas tree bauble of a pram, she said, “Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie had married in secret at Westminster Cathedral in May.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated the couple by tweeting, “Congratulations to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the happy news that they’re expecting another child. I’m very sorry to hear of Carrie’s earlier miscarriage. I’m sure that her speaking out will be of comfort to others. Every best wish to them both.”

(With inputs from agencies)