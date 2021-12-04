UK PM Boris Johnson reported to police over Christmas parties held during 2020 lockdown

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied breaking the coronavirus norms at a party held in 10, Downing Street, a few Labour Party MPs have reported him to the police. They claim that there were at least two parties in Downing Street last year while the entire UK was placed under a strict lockdown.

As per British media reports, alcohol flowed heavily at the ''cheek by jowl'' and was attended by 40 to 50 people.

Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Neil Coyle urged Met police commissioner, Cressida Dick to investigate a leaving do which happened in November last year and a staff Christmas party which was held in December.

Coyle was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "I believe they broke the law. Most of my constituents followed the rules; those that didn’t faced penalties. Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated self-entitlement.”

Former shadow international trade secretary, Barry Gardiner, also urged Met to investigate.

Upon being questioned about the incident by Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, Johnson said ''all guidance was followed.''

Also, Johnson did not deny that the gatherings took place during a tier 3 lockdown in London. As per legal experts, if found guilty, he will be required to pay a hefty fine of up to £10,000.

The UK is now experiencing a surge in Covid cases. Also, cases of the new variant, Omicron, have been reported in the region. It is one of the worst-hit countries with over 10 million COVID-19 cases and more than 145,000 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)