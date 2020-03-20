UK: Netizens slam as Britons continue to visit pubs despite coronavirus fears

JD Wetherspoon chief CEO Tim Martin is facing a lot of ire after he refused to close pubs despite calls that he is jeopardising lives of many amid coronavirus outbreak.

Martin told BBC Radio 4 today that shutting down pubs were "over the top" in spite of the government's chief scientific adviser warning that bars are a breeding ground for the COVID-19.

The CEO further said bars should maintain a "sensible balance" to implement social distancing measures.

Martin faced more criticism when he said that supermarkets are a bigger threat than pubs.

"Supermarkets are very, very crowded. Pubs are much less crowded. There's hardly been any transmission of the virus within pubs and I think it's over the top to shut them," Martin said.

Netizens have slammed Martin, describing his actions as "grossly irresponsible" and urged him to use social media as celebrities like Kylie Jenner are to encourage youth to stay at home.

Meanwhile, pubs continue to remain occupied with party-goers amid growing calls in the country for social distancing, leading to angry reactions on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far been reluctant on imposing stricter lockdowns in London, where the majority of cases are reported and emphasize increasing the testing.

Restauranteurs and landlords have asked governments to not order shutdown, arguing that the move would lead to massive losses.