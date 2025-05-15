Published: May 15, 2025, 08:55 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 08:55 IST

UK MP Bob Blackman raised concerns about the terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as he condemned the killing of 26 innocent people in India's Pahalgam on April 22.

UK MP Bob Blackman raised concerns about the terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as he condemned the killing of 26 innocent people in India's Pahalgam on April 22. He also asked what is being done to bring down the terror infrastructure fostering in the country.



He took to X, to share his thoughts; he wrote, "Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor: precision air-strikes on 9 terrorist bases. As peace talks continue, I asked what steps the Foreign Secretary is taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?"





In the first press briefing after the launch of Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted how the military operation a fortnight after the dastardly attack was 'compulsion'. After the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, this one shook the nation.

Misri said, "Instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt."