UK: Labour targets Rishi Sunak over 'non-dom tax loophole' used by wife

UK's Labour Party has gone on the offensive and has targetted Conservative PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty over a tax loophole. The Labour has been alleging that Murty benefitted in her tax payments due to a loophole for people who hold non-domiciled status.

In its latest poster, the Labour accused PM Sunak of “raising taxes for working people” while his family “benefitted from the non-dom tax loophole.”

“The Tories have raised taxes 24 times since 2019, leaving the British people facing the highest tax burden in 70 years,” the poster on Twitter reads.

“They refuse to close the non-dom tax loophole. A Labour government would freeze your council tax this year, paid for by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants,” it adds.

A Labour government would freeze council tax this year, paid for by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants.



And we’d scrap the Tories’ non-dom tax loophole. pic.twitter.com/tBkNAhKPtA — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 11, 2023 ×

The issue of Akshata Murty's non-domiciled status had hit headlines last year after British press carried it last year. At that time, Sunak had termed these reports 'unpleasant smears' but Murty eventually gave up the status.

Watch | UK PM Rishi Sunak's net satisfaction rating rises by 7.4%

Last week the Labour Party caused uproar even from its own ranks when it said that PM Sunak did not think child sex abusers should go to jail. Many from Labour Party had branded this 'gutter politics'

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE