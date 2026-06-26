/UK King Charles won't live in Buckingham Palace, becomes first British monarch to reveal tax bill

United Kingdom King Charles III and Queen Camilla have announced that they won't move into Buckingham Palace after its renovation is complete next year. King Charles also became the first British monarch to reveal his tax bill, stating that he paid £12.9m in tax for 2024-2025. The Buckingham Palace has been a royal residence since the accession of Queen Victoria in 1837 is is currently undergoing £369m renovation works. The decision to reveal the tax bill has been described by the palace as an aim to “encourage wider understanding of our accountability” while the move to exit the palace is being termed as an attempt to "to greatly increase opportunities for public access."

Where will King Charles III and Queen Camilla live?

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla will remain at Clarence House in London for the duration of his reign, said the king’s accountant and keeper of the privy purse, James Chalmers. He also added that both would have access to private rooms at the palace to retire to during the day and for occasional overnight stays. It would continue to be the ceremonial and operational centre of royal life. “[Buckingham Palace] is and will remain monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings, with the sovereign’s standard flying proudly from the roof whenever his majesty is in London,” said Chalmers. Another royal spokesperson added that it would be “continue in every traditional way to be the beating heart of the monarchy, just not its resting head.” King Charles III has lived at Clarence House since 2003. He took up official residence there following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, who had lived in the house for nearly 50 years. After becoming the King in September 2022, he inherited the right to move into Buckingham Palace but chose to remain in Clarence House to avoid “massive disruption of moving his household 120 metres down the road.”

What did Charles tax bill reveal?