UK government seeks high court order to halt part of ‘unlawful’ nurses’ strike

The United Kingdom’s government, on Monday (April 24) said that it was applying for a court order to stop a part of the nurses’ strike in England. As the UK Health Secretary, who has seemingly given up on halting the industrial action altogether, has now moved to stop a part of it.

The RCN strike

Nurses across the UK are set to strike starting April 30 evening till May 2. This comes days after the members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) rejected the five per cent offer by the government to end their industrial action.

Meanwhile, the state-run National Health Service (NHS) has criticised the RCN for not granting any exemptions from this walkout for key areas of care like the intensive care and maternity services after doing so during the six previous strikes in December, January and February.

The RCN plans to re-ballot its members next month for further strikes which the head of the union has warned can go on till Christmas if they are not given a higher pay. The strikes are scheduled to run from 8:00 pm (local time) on Sunday 30 April to 8:00 pm on Tuesday 2 May.

UK government calls the strike ‘unlawful’

The British Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that the application to the high court was being sent after a request from NHS Employers, which represents hospital groups in England and Wales who have deemed the planned strike on May 2 “unlawful”.

“Despite attempts by my officials to resolve the situation over the weekend, I have been left with no choice but to proceed with legal action. I firmly support the right to take industrial action within the law,” adding that the government “cannot stand by and let a plainly unlawful strike action go ahead nor ignore the request of NHS Employers.”

“We must also protect nurses by ensuring they are not asked to take part in an unlawful strike,” said the UK health minister. The government’s application will reportedly rely on legislation that stipulates unions have six months from the initial vote for strike action to walk out and has also maintained that RCN’s lawful ballot mandate ends at 11:59 pm on May 1.

How has the RCN responded?

The RCN has previously accused NHS Employers of “seeking to discredit” the action on May 2 and warned about “strongly” resisting the application for “injunctive relief from any or all NHS employers.” In a recent interview, RCN’s general secretary, Pat Cullen said that the government’s “threat” and “wrong and indefensible,” as quoted by The Guardian.

She added, “The only way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them…including in court.” This comes as the union also contests the government in a hearing which is expected to take place in the next couple of days. The RCN’s chief also criticised the health minister for deploying a “draconian anti-trade union legislation”.

