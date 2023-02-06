UK: Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead at school alongside her husband and daughter

The head of a prestigious private school, Emma Pattison, 45, in the United Kingdom’s town of Surrey was found dead alongside her husband George, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter on Sunday (February 5). According to the local police, an investigation is underway. The police were called to the school at 1:00 am (local time) when they found the Pattison family dead on a property on school grounds, as per media reports.

The 45-year-old had become Epsom's first female head only five months ago after she joined the school this academic year in September. Previously, Pattison was the head of Croydon High school in South London for six years. While her husband was a chartered accountant and director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, as per Companies House. The school which was founded in 1855 is now attended by more than 850 boys and girls.

Meanwhile, Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, in a statement, has expressed utter shock and disbelief at the tragic news. He added, “Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career. Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person.”

“In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family. But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss,” said Dr Wells.

In an email to the parents, he also assured that counsellors would be available to staff and students for support. Notably, Emma with her entire family including their pet Labrador, Bella, stayed at Epsom College. In a statement, the Surrey police said that while the investigation is underway at this stage, “police are confident that this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.”

“We're aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community. While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers and the local community,” said Inspector Jon Vale, Epsom and Ewell’s borough commander.

He added, “I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.” Meanwhile, the school has appointed Paul Williams as acting headmaster, as per BBC. The Surrey police have also said that the deaths have been reported to the coroner. In a recent development, the rifle range at Epsom College has been cordoned off after the incident came to light, as per UK media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE