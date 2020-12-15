UK: Drug dealer erroneously shows clip of cannabis farm to police, lands in jail

Think your life is a series of endless fails? Trust us, we have found the champion of all fails! Police arrested a suspected drug dealer after he mistakenly ended up showing a video of a marijuana farm to officers on his phone.

In Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland in the UK, police officers stopped a grey Mercedes on Wednesday, and found a weird smell emanating from the car. They suspected it was cannabis but did not how to communicate with two men in the car, one of whom did not speak English at all.

The drug dealer was reportedly attempting to access Google Translate on his phone to talk to the officers. To his misfortune, a clip of a marijuana farm popped up on his phone instead, leading the police to the a big farm bust.

Before this, the police had searched the vehicle, but found nothing. The pair of men were aged 38 and 22, and were arrested on the suspicion of the production of a Class B drug.

Later, led by the clip which popped up mistakenly, the police found a cannabis farm at a property in Easington Lane, as reported by Sky News. There were more than 600 cannabis plants on this farm - covering three floors.

Naturally, the drugs were seized and the farm was shut down.

Sergeant Steve Passey of Northumbria Police told Sky News that the suspect was a little shocked and attempted to lock his phone, hoping that nobody had seen the video.

After undertaking further enquiries, the police were able to locate the cannabis farm. According to the police, cannabis farms are used as fronts for more serious crimes, in a kind of a “death trap”.