/UK deports Indian man, first under new immigration scheme. Details inside

The UK deported the first person, an Indian, under its new immigration scheme and a treaty with France. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, entered the country illegally on a small boat across the English Channel in August, the UK Home Office said. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood hailed the deportation as a landmark move in the government’s effort to curb illegal migration, saying, “This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you."

“I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts. The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal, and managed routes – not dangerous crossings," she added.

The British government is expected to offer the deported man a paid-for voluntary return to India. Under the scheme, he cannot apply for asylum in the UK and could face enforced deportation if he does not accept the voluntary return option.

