UK: Covid-19 jabs prevent 10,400 deaths in older adults, data shows

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has prevented the deaths of some 10,400 older people in England since it began, a new analysis suggests.

Figures from Public Health England (PHE) reveal the thousands of lives saved among those aged 60 and over in the space of four months.

PHE compared the number of Covid-19 deaths until the end of March with the expected number had millions of over-60s not been immunised.

They estimated the vaccine had stopped 9,100 deaths in those aged 80 and over, 1,200 in 70 to 79-year-olds and 100 in 60 to 69s.

England experienced a peak in infections, hospitalisations and deaths in January, but the toll would have been even worse without the rapid vaccination programme that began on Dec. 8, according to the study.

Over 15 million doses of vaccine were given to adults aged 60 and over in England by the end of March, preventing an estimated 10,400 deaths, mostly among those aged 80 and over, Public Health England said.

The analysis compared the reported number of deaths up to the March period with the number that would have been expected had vaccines not been delivered at that time.

Close to 127,000 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

The vaccination campaign accelerated in March. A total of 31.8 million people across the United Kingdom have had at least one dose, while 6.1 million people have had two.

