UK braces for 'African Plume Heatwave': Country to witness record-breaking temperatures

The United Kingdom is prepared for unprecedented heat wave conditions as meteorologists predict that the arrival of the African Plume would result in "record-breaking" temperatures. According to the weather graphs, this high-pressure system is swiftly approaching the country and will cause severe conditions within the UK by the end of May, with temperatures reaching as high as 35 degrees Celsius, according to a report in the Independent.

The African Plume is a meteorological phenomenon characterised by a mass of hot air moving from the Sahara desert to Europe. The plume causes a lengthy period of exceptionally high temperatures, typically exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the UK. Extremely high temperatures may last for days or weeks. Furthermore, the intensity can vary each year, depending on the atmospheric conditions.

"During an African plume event, southerly or southeasterly winds carry the hot and dry air across the Mediterranean Sea towards the British Isles. As the air mass moves over the warm waters of the Mediterranean, it absorbs heat and moisture, further intensifying its warmth and humidity," the outlet said.

Despite the fact that many various factors may influence weather patterns, researchers believe that the growing frequency of African plumes is compatible with climate change and a warming Earth. According to Met Office meteorologist Honour Criswick, there is "a greater than normal chance" of heatwaves this summer in the UK. This is "consistent with our warming climate." "As with any longer-term forecast, there is some uncertainty," she noted.

As per the report, Scotland and Northern Ireland could expect largely overcast sky with raindrops moving southeast on Saturday. "A brisk breeze may bring cooler temperatures to the far southeast." Most of the UK will enjoy fine and dry weather next week, with intervals of cloud and rain more probable in the northwest. "Unsettled weather remained a possibility in the far southeast," the outlet added. Global warming set to break key limit for first time? Scientists believe that our scorching earth will breach a critical temperature barrier for the first time in the coming years, as reported by the BBC.

According to researchers, there is now a 66% likelihood that we will exceed the 1.5°C global warming barrier between now and 2027.

The possibilities are increasing owing to human-caused emissions and a possible El Nio weather trend later this year.

If the globe reaches the limit, scientists warn that the breach, while concerning, will most likely be brief.