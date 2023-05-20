Rishi Sunak, wife loses $668 mn after value of their stake in Infosys plummets

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's consolidated wealth declined in the last twelve months. However, the couple with a net worth of $668 million still remains immune from the cost of living crisis which remains dominant on the political agenda of the United Kingdom.



The power couple has been currently ranked in the 275th position in the Sunday Times Rich List, falling from their 222nd position last year because of the decline in value of their stake in India's IT giant Infosys, which has been founded by Akshata Murty's father N R Narayana Murthy.



“Over the past year, their wealth has fallen by more than half a million pounds a day. When the pair made their debut on the Rich List 12 months ago, this stake was worth about GBP 690 million. Since then Infosys' shares have plummeted owing to lower revenues from its banking, tech and other clients,” stated an analysis published in the Sunday Times Rich List.

ALSO READ | UK PM Rishi Sunak no longer committed to bringing net migration below 250,000 Sunak's wealth declined from $908 million to $658 million As United Kingdom's prime minister, Sunak earns an annual salary of around $205,367. When he took the position of prime minister last October, his income increased from the general lawmaker rate but it was not enough to cushion the decline in his wealth which was estimated at $908 million last year to $658 million in 2023.



Because of his fortune, Suank has faced regular attacks from opposition politicians who claim that he is out of touch with people from the ordinary class at a time when citizens of Britain are getting poorer.



Inflation in the country stands at over 10 per cent and people's wages have not increased frequently which has resulted in squeezing household incomes and causing a "cost of living crisis". Sunak took the pledge to halve inflation and enhance the economy to address the issue.

WATCH | UK inflation at 10-year-high, says report; PM Rishi Sunak claims economy is looking up | WION Sunak is 10 Downing Street's richest occupant ever but he has constantly appealed to people to not hold his wealth against him.



"I think in our country, we judge people not by their bank account, we judge them by their character and their actions. And yes, I'm really fortunate to be in the situation I'm in now, but I wasn't born like this," Sunak had said last year.



Sunak's wife Akshata had also faced public anger and criticism in April over her "non-domiciled" tax status which meant she was not required to pay tax in Britain on the earnings she made abroad. Subsequently, she gave up the status and agreed to pay British tax on her global income. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.