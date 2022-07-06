UK: Boris Johnson's grip on power loosens as more ministers resign

Resignations from more ministers in the UK government have put further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His health and finance ministers have already quit. Will Quince, minister for children and families and junior transport minister Laura Trott have now tendered resignations. Quince said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while Trott said she was quitting as she had lost "trust" in the government.

Resignations from more ministers have put Boris Johnson on the brink. Johnson has recently survived a no-confidence motion from the ranks of his own party.

There has been a string of resignations from Johnson government. Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins, City Minister and Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, and Schools Minister Robin Walker have resigned.

In addition to this Conservative MP Chris Skidmore has submitted a letter of no-confidence in PM Boris Johnson.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and former health secretary Sajid Javid both earlier said they could no longer tolerate a culture of scandal in the present government led by PM Boris Johnson. Not too long ago, Johnson was in the eye of the storm due to parties held at his official residence when much of Britain was under strict COVID lockdown. Another scandal to hit Johnson government was appointment of a senior Conservative Party member, who quit his post last week after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men.

Resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid came soon after Johnson apologised for appointment of David Pincher, the conservative party member accused of groping men.

Days of shifting explanations had followed the resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. Downing Street at first denied Johnson knew of prior allegations against Pincher when appointing him in February.

But by Tuesday, that defence had collapsed after a former top civil servant said Johnson, as foreign minister, was told in 2019 about another incident involving his ally.

Will Quince, minister for children and families who quit on Wednesday, said that he was given the inaccurate information before having to defend the government in a round of media interviews on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

