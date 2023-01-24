Uber vs. Taxi Conflict: US issues security alert to citizens after protests in Mexico

In the wake of the recent disputes between Uber and other taxi drivers in Mexico's top beachside resorts, the United States on Monday issued a security alert to its citizens travelling to the country. The face-off between Uber and other taxi drivers comes after 11 January court ruling which stated that Uber drivers could work legally in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo without a concession required by transport companies. 12,000 member Taxi driver unions have accused Uber of unfair competition.

Since the court ruling, many reports of violence have emerged in the Mexican state. As per AFP, some Uber drivers have alleged that state taxi drivers have not just intercepted them but have also forced passengers to get out of their vehicles. Others Uber drivers have even alleged they were beaten or had taxi drivers throwing stones at their cars. Worst of all, some also claimed of receiving death threats.

"In light of widely publicized security incidents in popular tourist destinations, please remember that all destinations have some level of risk. Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico," the US Embassy in Mexico said in a statement while cautioning its citizens travelling to Mexico.

The Mexican state of Quintana Roo is home to Cancún city and a number of other islands and towns. Cancun is a popular tourist destination in Mexico and annually caters to over 30 million tourists.

On Monday, the taxi drivers blocked the road in Cancún, reported AFP adding that the blockade had interrupted routes to the airport. "Application-based car services such as Uber and Cabify are available in many Mexican cities, and generally offer another safe alternative to taxis. Official complaints against Uber and other drivers do occur," the statement said adding, "past disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to US citizens in some instances."

Cancun mayor Ana Patricia Peralta while taking to social media said that she would not allow the "destination's image and personal security to be violated by a few." "Let's put confrontations aside and take care of our people, the people of Cancun and our visitors who place their trust in us," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

