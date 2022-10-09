Uber goof-up: UK man charged $39,000 for 15-minute cab ride after drunken night

After waking up with a hangover and a $39,317 Uber bill on his debit card, a British ride-share consumer was shocked.

After working a shift at the Buxton Inn in Manchester, England, Oliver Kaplan, 22, booked a cab via the Uber app. He had arranged to meet friends at the nearby pub, Witchwood, which is only four miles away.

“I ordered an Uber like I do most nights on the way home from work and everything seemed normal,” Kaplan told South West News Service about his horrifying bill.

He claims the price quoted on the app was between $11 and $12, which he happily accepted.

“The driver arrived, I got in the Uber and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going,” Kaplan said. “It was a 15-minute journey — tops.”

Kaplan thought no more of the experience until he received a message from Uber the following morning.

“When I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over £35,000 [$39,317]!” he exclaimed.

The chef quickly contacted Uber’s customer service department through the app to find out about the eye-watering charge, as reported by the New York Post.

The total amount billed to Kaplan’s card was a whopping £35,427 — or $39,317. He quickly contacted Uber’s customer service department through the app to find out about the eye-watering charge.

“It said the amount couldn’t be taken because I had insufficient funds,” Kaplan claimed, saying Uber employees were initially stumped by the sum.

Engineers from the company eventually came to the conclusion that Australia had somehow become the drop-off site.

It's unknown what went wrong, but it's conceivable that a mistake led to the location changing from Witchwood, the Manchester bar, to Witchwood, an Australian park in Victoria.

