UAE suspends all passenger, transit flights to halt COVID-19 spread

The United Arab Emirates on Monday temporarily suspended all passenger and transit flights to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Emirati officials "have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19", the official state news agency, WAM said.

Also read | UAE reports first two deaths from coronavirus

They said that the move would be reviewed in two weeks and be enforced in 48 hours.

Also read | Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure: Report

"Cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt," the authorities said.

On Friday, the UAE reported its first two coronavirus deaths, with infections over 150 so far.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have international airports and are considered as major travel hubs.

The latest announcement came hours after Dubai carrier Emirates said it would suspend all passenger flights by March 25.

However, it later reversed its decision, stating it "received requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travellers" and would continue to let passenger flights fly to 13 destinations.

Emirates had said it will continue its services to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, the United States and Canada.

"We continue to watch the situation closely, and as soon as things allow, we will reinstate our services," the airline's chairman and CEO, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said.

The Middle Eastern countries have taken various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in the air transport sector.

The UAE stopped granting visas on arrival and refused to accept foreigners who are legal residents but are outside the country.