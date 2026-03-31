/UAE announces fuel price hike for April 2026. Check new petrol and diesel rates

Fuel prices in the UAE are set to rise sharply from April 1, 2026, following the latest revision by the country’s Fuel Price Committee, as reported by Gulf News. Super 98 petrol will increase to Dh3.39 per litre from Dh2.59 in March, while Special 95 will go up to Dh3.28 from Dh2.48. E-Plus petrol will also see a hike, reaching Dh3.20 per litre compared to Dh2.40 previously.

Diesel prices have recorded the most significant surge, jumping to Dh4.69 per litre from Dh2.72. Since deregulating fuel prices in 2015, the UAE has linked domestic fuel rates to global market trends. Prices are revised monthly based on average international crude and refined fuel costs. Benchmarks like Murban crude are considered alongside other global indicators, meaning local fuel prices typically follow global oil market movements with a slight delay.

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What are the new rates that will be applied from April 1?

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.39 a litre, compared to Dh2.59 in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.28 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.48.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.20 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh2.40 per litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh4.69 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.72.

As reported earlier, fuel prices in the UAE were anticipated to increase in April, following a strong surge in global oil prices during the first three weeks of March. The rise has been largely driven by escalating regional tensions, particularly the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Several countries have already raised petrol prices in response to the global spike in oil costs.