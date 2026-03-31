/Washington vs NATO: Poland, France and Italy push back on US war demands

A growing rift is emerging within NATO as key European allies push back against US military requests tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East, signaling a shift in alliance dynamics and strategic priorities. Italy has become the latest flashpoint. The government of Italy reportedly denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily en route to the Middle East. According to Corriere della Sera, the decision was driven not just by geopolitical caution, but by procedural concerns, Washington allegedly failed to seek prior authorization or consult Italy’s military leadership, as required under existing agreements governing US use of bases on Italian soil.

The move reflects both institutional friction and political pressure at home. Centre-left opposition parties have urged Rome to block the use of Italian bases altogether, warning that any cooperation risks dragging the country into a widening regional conflict. While Meloni’s government has maintained it would seek parliamentary approval for such requests, the reported denial suggests a more cautious and assertive posture toward Washington.

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Further east, Poland is sending an equally firm message. Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz dismissed speculation that Warsaw might contribute air-defense assets to the Middle East after reports of an informal US request. In a post on X, he said, "Our Patriot batteries and their armament are used to protect Polish skies and NATO's eastern flank. Nothing is changing in this regard, and we are not planning to relocate them anywhere! Our allies know full well and understand how important the tasks we have here are. Poland's security is an absolute priority."

The stakes for Poland are particularly high. With only two operational Patriot batteries currently in service, any temporary transfer would effectively halve its air-defense capability at a time when security concerns remain acute along NATO’s eastern flank, bordering Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. Polish officials have consistently argued that national defense cannot be compromised, especially as the country continues to build out its broader air-defense network under the Wisla program.

These developments come amid a broader surge in demand for Patriot systems globally, driven by intensifying conflict dynamics involving Iran, Israel, and US forces in the Middle East. The strain on supply has forced Washington to lean more heavily on allies, requests that are now meeting resistance.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has responded with open frustration, publicly criticizing European allies for what he sees as a lack of support. In a series of posts on Truth Social, he singled out France and the United Kingdom for refusing to align with US military efforts. He wrote, “The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT."

Trump’s statement underscores a divide within the alliance, as European nations weigh domestic political constraints, legal frameworks, and regional security risks against Washington’s strategic expectations. Taken together, Italy’s denial, Poland’s refusal, and Trump’s sharp rhetoric point to an increasingly transactional phase in NATO relations, one where unity is no longer assumed, and national interests are taking center stage.