/Scott Mills sex abuse claims: Teen boy at centre of probe was under 16, police say

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the teenage boy involved in the Scott Mills sexual offences investigation was under the age of 16. Mills was interviewed under caution in 2018 regarding historical allegations of serious sexual offences. The investigation, which started in 2016, was closed in 2019 after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) concluded there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

The allegations, first reported by the Mirror, are said to have taken place between 1997 and 2000. On Monday (March 30), the BBC said that Mills had been dismissed over issues relating to his personal conduct. The broadcaster has not provided further details, and it remains unclear whether the earlier police investigation contributed to the decision.

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The BBC declined to comment further but confirmed: “Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.” It is understood that Tony Hall, who was director general at the time, was unaware of the allegations. Mills’ final show aired on Tuesday, 24 March, where he signed off as usual. The following day, Gary Davies stepped in, noting he was covering for Mills. Davies and OJ Borg will temporarily host the breakfast show.

Jeremy Vine described the situation as “a terrible shame” and admitted he was still processing the news. Mills, 53, had worked at the BBC for over 25 years and became Radio 2’s breakfast host in January 2025. His reported salary placed him among the broadcaster’s top earners. His departure marks another reputational challenge for the BBC, following recent high-profile controversies involving other presenters.

Who is Scott Mills?