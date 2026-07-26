/Typhoon Noul makes landfall in China as year’s strongest storm; over 340,000 evacuated

Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China early Sunday morning (July 26), bringing powerful winds and heavy rain in what state media confirmed to be the strongest storm to hit the country this year. The center of the typhoon crossed land around 3:50 AM near Pinghai, Guangdong Province approximately 80 kilometers northeast of Hong Kong, with maximum sustained winds near its eye reaching 162 kilometers per hour.

Prior to hitting China, Noul clipped the northern islands of the Philippines after intensifying over the South China Sea. The Philippine disaster agency reported three fatalities, one person missing, 235 damaged homes, and over 9,300 evacuations.

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In response to severe forecasts, Chinese authorities evacuated more than 340,000 people, suspended work and rail services, and progressively elevated Guangdong's disaster relief response to its second-highest level. Early Sunday footage showed debris-strewn roads, heavy rainfall, and toppled structures.

Travel across the region experienced massive disruptions, with major flight cancellations persisting through Sunday morning, including at least 350 arriving and departing flights cancelled at Hong Kong’s airport. Hong Kong authorities issued the T9 storm signal overnight before downgrading it to T8 in the morning as the typhoon weakened while moving inland. The Hong Kong Observatory noted ongoing gales and occasional storm-force winds on high ground, while the local government reported nine injuries and over 100 fallen trees. "Noul is moving steadily into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, but gales are still affecting many places over Hong Kong, with occasional storm force winds over high ground," the Hong Kong Observatory also noted.