Two women found dead and naked in Macau hotel

According to reports, two women were found naked and dead in a hotel in Macau on Saturday.

The police have launched an investigation after reports claimed marks were around the neck of the dead women. The women were reportedly found dead in MGM Cotai as the police received a call around 1 am on Saturday night.

Reports claimed the women were strangled to death in the initial forensic report.

The identity of the women is also not known with police conducting investigations to track the suspects. Police claimed there were abrasions on the right arm of one of the women.

The suspected murder took place on the ninth floor of MGM Cotai hotel with the bodies of the dead women found on the floor near the window of the room. The cause of the death is still unknown with the police conducting an autopsy.

(With inputs from Agencies)

