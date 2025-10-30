/Two suspects of Louvre heist have 'partially' admitted to their involvement

On Wednesday (Oct 29), two suspects in the Louvre heist have “partially” admitted their involvement. A robbery that shocked not only France but the world over. The museum houses Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and attracts tourists and locals alike and is a hub for art enthusiasts. A Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, informed about the intention of the men, who broke through the world’s most visited museum. At a press conference, she said, "they are expected to be held in provisional detention."

On October 22, days after the heist at France’s Louvre museum, the director Laurence des Cars admitted to inadequate camera surveillance. In the daylight robbery, thieves took away prized jewels worth $102 million from the premises in less than 10 minutes. She also said that the diamond- and emerald-studded crown, which was dropped and damaged during the robbery, could be restored.

Speaking for the first time after the heist, the museum director told French lawmakers, “Despite our efforts, despite our hard work on a daily basis, we failed.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What all was stolen in Louvre robbery?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, however, has been found by the authorities in damaged condition near the museum. The crown has 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, and golden eagles, as per the museum website.