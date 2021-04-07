Two NYC doormen fired after failing to intervene in attack on Asian woman

The New York City doormen who were accused of standing by while an Asian woman was brutally attacked outside have been fired by the company that manages the building.

Rick Mason, the executive director of management at the Brodsky Organization, which owns the apartment building in Manhattan, told residents in an email that the doormen did not follow “required emergency and safety protocols,” The New York Times reported.

The incident happened on March 29th outside a luxury condo on 360 West 43rd Street, when a man was seen in disturbing security footage knocking the woman down, then repeatedly kicking her in the head while shouting, "You don't belong here."

Footage of the incident also drew outrage for the apparent inaction of at least three bystanders, who can be seen watching the assault from the lobby of the building.

"While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed, the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed," the Brodsky Organization said in a statement.

Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are scrambling to better protect Asian communities amid a wave of violence targeting them since lockdowns to cope with the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago. A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, showed that while hate crimes overall in the United States had fallen slightly in 2020, crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) had jumped by 145%.

