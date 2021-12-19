Two Katyusha rockets target Iraq’s fortified Green Zone, says report

The spate of rocket attacks targetting the fortified Green Zone do not seem to end.

In another attack, two Katyusha rockets hit the highly secured area in Baghdad, reported Iraq’s state news agency citing security forces on Sunday.

According to the report, the C-RAM defence system destroyed one rocket in the air while the other landed near the area's festivals arena. It caused damage to two cars, it added.

Also Read: Hundreds of scientists ask Biden to cut the US nuclear arsenal

No casualties were reported in the incident.

An investigation by the security officials has already begun at the site, the report added.

Several foreign embassies, which include the US embassy and other government buildings, are located in the Green Zone.

Some groups, which seem to be backed by Iran, regularly target the area.

Also Read: Iran nuke deal talks hit pause again as Tehran’s negotiator heads home for consultations

Earlier, three rockets had hit a Baghdad neighbourhood near the Green Zone without causing any casualties, an Iraqi security official said.

"Three Katyusha rockets fell in the Mansur district of Baghdad," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

The rockets struck near a Red Crescent hospital, a bank and the district's water management department, the source added.

(With inputs from agencies)