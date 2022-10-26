Two gang members from Mexico sentenced to life in prison for killing US consulate worker, among others

On Monday, a district court in the US state of Texas sentenced two gunmen and members of the Barrio Azteca gang to life in prison for killing a US consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker back in 2010, indicated a statement by the United States Department of Justice. The incident had taken place in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico said the report.

A jury in El Paso, Texas found Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz (43) and Martin Artin Perez Marrufo (54) guilty on 11 counts of conspiracy to commit racketeering, narcotics trafficking, narcotics importation, money laundering, and murder in a foreign country, said the officials.

The duo also shot and killed consulate worker Lesley Enriquez, her husband Arthur Redelfs, an El Paso County jailer, and Jorge Salcido Ceniceros. According to reports, the victims had just left a birthday party in Juarez when the gunmen accidentally mistook them for the members of a rival gang, said the statement.

It added, that during the trial it was also proven that, “Barrio Azteca is a transnational criminal organization engaged in, among other things, money laundering, racketeering, and drug-related activities in El Paso, Texas, among other places.”

The statement also indicated that “The drug routes through Juarez…are important to drug trafficking organizations because it is a principal illicit drug trafficking route into the United States.”

(With inputs from agencies)

