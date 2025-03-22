Twitter's iconic bird logo has been sold at an RR auction almost two years after the logo was removed from the company's former San Francisco headquarters when Elon Musk took over the social media company.

Advertisment

Elon Musk rebranded it and changed the name to X in September 2023.

The famous logo was put up for sale for nearly $35,000 at the RR action. The auction deals in "rare and collectible items".

According to RR Auction, the blue bird hung on the southeast side of Twitter’s HQ from 2012 to 2023.

Advertisment

Also read: Elon Musk’s X to pay Donald Trump $10 million to settle Twitter ban lawsuit: Report

However, the RR auction has not yet revealed the buyer's identity.

The sign was first put up for sale when Musk ran a "Twitter rebranding auction" in August 2023. Then, buyers had a chance to obtain all kinds of memorabilia, including smaller bird logos and hashtag signs, in addition to other office furniture.

Advertisment

The company also offered two blue bird signs that had been hanging outside corporate headquarters. which has since been moved to Texas.

Also read: Elon Musk offers to buy OpenAI for nearly $100bn, Sam Altman says would rather buy 'Twitter' for...

According to a video, the auctioned sign is quite large and will require a truck to haul it.

How much does it weigh?

The iconic logo weighs 560-pound (254 kilogram), and is 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 meters by 2.7 meters), sold for $34,375, according to RR Auction.

In 2022, American billionaire Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire X, formerly Twitter. He also announced in 2023 that the firm would soon "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and gradually, all the birds."

Musk also referred to as an "everything app" which was reflected in the switch from Twitter to X.

Also read: Elon Musk hit with SEC lawsuit for delayed Twitter stock disclosure in 2022

Earlier Musk put the company's logos, mementos and other ordinary items including office furniture and kitchenware for the auction.

Musk has 'probably' liked the letter X, as he also founded a new artificial intelligence startup called xAI with the ambitious goal of "understanding the true nature of the universe".

Also read: Elon Musk calls 'X' as 'Twitter' in a post, forgets he rebranded social media platform

(With inputs from agencies)