Twitter to block tweets on conspiracy theory linking COVID-19 spread to 5G towers

In a bid to curb misinformation spread on social media, Twitter has decided to take down "unverified claims" on a conspiracy theory that falsely linked the cell towers to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in a harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder," the Twitter safety team said on Wednesday.

Also read: Conspiracy theorists continue burning 5G towers claiming link to coronavirus

The latest move is part of efforts to curb the spread of misinformation on social media. Earlier this month, several incidents of arson and vandalism of 5G towers were reported in European countries after several conspiracy theories linked coronavirus to the cells towers made rounds on social media.

In the UK, some 50 fires targetting cell towers and other equipment were reported this month. Meanwhile, telecom engineers have been abused on the job 80 times, making the UK the nucleus of the attacks.

Some 16 towers have been torched in the Netherlands, with attacks also reported in Ireland, Cyprus, and Belgium.

The current wave of 5G theories dates back to January, when a Belgian doctor suggested a link to COVID-19. The theories gained momentum in 2019 from Russian state media outlets, which helped push them into US Domestic conversation, disinformation experts say. But there's no evidence that wireless communications - whether 5G or earlier versions - harm the immune system.



