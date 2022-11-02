Musk authorises staff of his other companies, including Tesla, to work for Twitter amid resignations

Twitter's top ad, tech and marketing officials announced their departure. The departure comes after Tesla's owner and the world's richest man Elon Musk acquired the microblogging platform.

This is not the first time the officials are leaving. Soon after Musk took over the social media platform, CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were fired. As per media reports, the three officials are expected to get a severance of nearly $122 million.

The chief customer officer and ad boss, Sarah Personette on Tuesday (October 1) announced that she has resigned from the company, raising concerns among advertisers as to how the social media platform will change under the leadership of Musk. The COO in her bio has mentioned 'former Twitter's COO.'

Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night. — Sarah Personette (@SEP) November 1, 2022

Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand on Tuesday (October 1) also stated that she has resigned from the firm after working for four years.

After 4 amazing years, I resigned from Twitter on Friday. It has truly been one of the best experiences of my career and every moment embodied #LoveWhereYouWork. — Dalana Brand (@DalanaBrand) November 1, 2022

A source in a conversation with Reuters confirmed the departures of the chief marketing officer, vice president of global sales and Twitter's head of product.

As per a CNBC report, the Tesla owner has authorised nearly 50 employees from Tesla, Neuralink and Boring Company to work with the social media platform.

Earlier Musk was in the headlines after it was mentioned that he'll be laying off some employees and has even asked managers to name the employees to be laid off. Though, he later denied all these claims.

As per media reports, Musk's team will head to New York to talk to advertisers who are concerned that their ads will be next to some harmful and hate content. This is because the hate comments such as using the 'n-word' have increased by 500 per cent after Musk's takeover.

However, Musk tried to assure advertisers by saying that the company's commitment to brand safety remains 'unchanged.'

The top 20 top advertisers in an open letter were cautioned by a coalition of 40 advocate organisations and the Free Press, advising them to pull their ads if Musk changes the content moderation policies of the platform making it more liberal and mentioning it as 'Free Speech.'

The new Twitter owner, in a tweet, mentioned changing the platform's content policies to allow free speech for the users, however, some are not happy with the moderation as they believe there'll be more hate.

Experts are questioning Musk's leadership. With so many leaving the platform many have returned such as Kanye West, Donald Trump and even Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.

