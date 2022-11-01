Elon Musk slams Twitter's current 'lords and peasants' system, says 'Blue for $8/month'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday (November 1) that a Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8 per month as slammed the "current lords & peasants system" for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark.

Musk, who recently took control of the micro-blogging site, mentioned that the price has been adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

Musk said that the user will also get: priority in replies, mentions and searches, the ability to post long videos and audio, and also a reduction in the number of advertisements.

ALSO READ | Act 1, Scene 2: As Musk overhauls Twitter, it needs bang-for-buck model, not overpriced verification

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022 ×

WATCH | Gravitas: Will verified users lose the blue tick?

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service that offered exclusive access to premium features, including an option to edit tweets.

The service allowed subscribers to read articles from some publishers without advertisements.

The social media platform also made an edit button available to paid subscribers in the United States last month.

ALSO READ | Musk installs himself as Twitter CEO, dissolves board, becomes sole director of company

On Monday, the Tesla and Space X CEO said that he will now serve as the chief executive of Twitter also, fired previous Indian-origin chief Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

Musk recently bought the social media company for $44 billion after month-long drama. He also runs a brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.