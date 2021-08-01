Twitter slams Kevin McCarthy for saying he would hit Nancy Pelosi with gavel

A top Republican leader has been criticised for hinting that he would hit the speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head with a gavel.

Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy got into a verbal spat after Pelosi called McCarthy a “moron” after he opposed mask mandates to stop the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

After that, at a fundraising dinner on Saturday night, McCarthy showed a positive attitude that his party will be taking control of the House in mid-term elections next year.

However, he didn’t just stop at that. He proceeded to ‘joke’ that if he becomes a speaker, it would be difficult to control his urge to hit Pelosi on the head with the gavel.

"It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down," McCarthy was quoted by a Washington Post reporter.

This comment by McCarthy angered several people on Twitter who did not appreciate his statement that adds oil to the fire of violence against women.

"Don’t you think America has had enough political violence? You should never be encouraging or threatening or joking about causing violence to anyone, including the Speaker of the House. You need to apologize for your statement, or resign," tweeted Ted Lieu, member of Congress.

Dear @GOPLeader McCarthy: Don’t you think America has had enough political violence? You should never be encouraging or threatening or joking about causing violence to anyone, including the Speaker of the House. You need to apologize for your statement, or resign. https://t.co/jdP2bcmr5c — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 1, 2021 ×

It’s really disgusting that no Republican has the testicular fortitude to condemn Kevin McCarthy’s joke of violent attacks on Speaker Nancy Pelosi. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 1, 2021 ×

America has suffered enough violence around politics. @GOPLeader McCarthy is now a would-be assailant of @SpeakerPelosi. He needs to resign. https://t.co/6wvdwlG75Y — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 1, 2021 ×