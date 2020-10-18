Twitter reacts with '#MyNameIs' after Senator mispronounces Kamala Harris' name

WION Web Team Washington, United States Oct 18, 2020, 05.41 PM(IST)

Kamala Harris Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

After the incident, people of colour started a campaign in which several users came forward and explained their name and the meaning behind it

A day after the Republican Senator David Perdue mispronounced the Democratic VP elect Kamala Harris' name, Twitter slammed the Senator by starting a unique campaign against the Senator.

The incident happened when Perdue spoke ahead of US President Donald Trump in his rally in Georgia on Friday. He was caught on tape making sun of Harris' name by pronouncing her name in a weird exaggerated manner and then ending it by saying "I don`t know, whatever".

When the video surfaced in the popular social media platform Twitter, people of colour started a campaign in which several users came forward and explained their name and the meaning behind it.

Several South Asian-origin users came forward claiming that their grandmothers mothers were also named Kamala, and not "Kamala-mala-mala, I don’t know, whatever.”

One such user, Gautam Raghavan, tweeted, "#MyNameIs Gautam. It means bright light. The kind of bright light a Biden-Harris Administration will represent. And that is why #IWillVote."

×

The campaign was joined by Maya Harris' daughter and Kamala Harris' relative, Meena Harris, who tweeted, "#MyNameIs Meenakshi. I'm named after the Hindu goddess, as well as my great great grandmother. I come from a long line of strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to demand respect—especially from racist white men like @sendavidperdue who are threatened by us."

×
×

African-Americans and people of colour also joined in and said they are thankful to their parents for giving them a name that represents their ancestral birthplace.

×

Take a look at some of the other Twitter users who joined the campaign to amplify the fight against 'white priviledge'.

×
×
×
×
×

Gautam Raghavan, a user who participated in the campaign, also retweeted an old video posted by Kamala Harris in 2016 captioned, "People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it’s done."

×

 

Topics