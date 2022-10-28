Twitter is 'now in sane hands,' says Trump after Musk purchase

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday (October 28) welcomed billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of social media platform Twitter. He said that he was pleased the platform was "now in sane hands." Musk has concluded his bid to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion on Thursday after uncertainty and speculation that lasted for months.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Elon Musk, chief of Tesla and SpaceX, has already indicated that he would lift Twitter's ban on Trump. The platform had suspended Trump's account after January 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill which saw Trump supporters attacking US Capitol building. Trump was famous for his off the cuff tweets which even entered the realm of politics and policy-making, all while he himself was president of the US.

On Friday, though Trump welcomed Musk's acquisition of Twitter, he did not indicate whether he would want to make a comeback on the platform.

The prospect of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

Far-right users celebrated the purchase, posting comments such as "masks don't work" and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.

"Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)

