Twitter fails to detect Christchurch attack video as 'harmful' after New Zealand's govt reaches out

The Christchurch horrifying attack video that was circulating widely on Twitter has now been removed after being alerted by the New Zealand government.

However, the microblogging site failed to recognise the content. A spokesperson for New Zealand's prime minister claimed that the company's automated function didn't recognise the content as harmful. The office further claimed that the company has taken the video down.

After the incident, Ardern on Monday (Nov 28) said that 'time will tell' Twitter's commitment to remove hate and harmful content. The microblogging site assures the government and asked it to not change its membership.

The video was shot by an Australian supremacist who killed over 50 Muslims in two mosques in Christchurch in 2019 which was recently uploaded by a Twitter user on Saturday (Nov 26).

The instance was live-streamed across many social media channels and the terrorist manifesto published the video online.

After the attack, the New Zealand prime minister then launched a Christchurch call to counter online extremism and the spread of false information. The initiative has also been supported by Jack Dorsey, Twitter's founder.

Ardern during a national security and disinformation summit said that Twitter has always played a role in the Christchurch call "and to-date has been a constructive partner."However, she added that the partnership is under an unknown territory after Elon Musk's takeover.

Remarking Twitter as a tool that can be used for good and bad both, Ardern urged Elon Musk to stick strongly to the principle of 'transparency.'

