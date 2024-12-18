Arizona, United States

A television journalist in the US state of Arizona broke down while announcing the death of her 28-year-old colleague, according to media reports early Wednesday (Dec 18). The deceased journalist was identified as Ana Orsini.

News anchors Carsyn Currier and Tyler Butler, who work for CBS affiliate KOLD News13, announced the death of Orsini. While sharing the tragic news, Currier was in tears as Butler comforted her by holding her hand.

"Ana had been here at 13 News since June of 2023. We are devastated by this loss," Currier said as she held back tears.

"We had the opportunity to work with her every day, and we do want you to know that what you saw with her on-air, the funny, crazy person she was—she was just like that off camera and more so," Butler said as he remembered the 28-year-old.

The video of the tragic announcement has been doing the rounds of social media.

Orsini died from a brain aneurysm

A report by the DailyMail early Wednesday said that Orsini died last week from a brain aneurysm. She began her career in journalism in 2018 and joined KOLD News13 in June last year.

She graduated from the Texas A&M University.

(With inputs from agencies)