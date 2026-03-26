/Turkish tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil attacked, what is the Iran link?

A crude oil tanker owned by a Turkish company was attacked early Thursday about 14 miles off the Bosphorus, reported the Turkish media. The tanker belonging to an Istanbul based company called Pergamon Shipping, had departed from Russia's port city Novorossiysk on the northeastern coast of the Black Sea, when it was attacked by both an unmanned aerial vehicle and an unmanned surface vehicle, according to reports.

The tanker by the name Altura was said to be carrying 140,000 tons of oil, when the alleged attack took place around 12:30 a.m. about 14 miles from the Bosphorus.

The tanker, said to be under European Union sanctions and classified as a “Shadow Fleet” vessel on Marine Traffic, suffered damage to its upper part and the engine room in the attack.

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The Iran connection

In 2024 Panama-based Kayseri Shipping added the vessel to its fleet under the name Kayseri. Soon after, on Oct. 24, 2025, the vessel was added to the European Union sanctions list followed by Switzerland and Ukraine on Dec. 13, 2025, and the United Kingdom, reported Turkiyetoday.

Notably, Kayseri shipping is owned by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, the secretary-general of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who was assassinated by Israel in February 2026, the media outlet reported further.

Meanwhile reports are awaited about the extent of spillage into the sea. Attack on an oil tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil puts the global economy under further stress due to the Iran war.