As presidential polls fever starts in the US, Republican and former US president Donald Trump shortlisted Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate for the upcoming election. Earlier, Trump dismissed Indian American candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for Vice President and instead shortlisted Gabbard along with five more names for the vice presidential post.

Tulsi Gabbard, who is a former US Representative was once seen as the shining star of the Democratic Party and even ran for president. She went from being a prominent figure in Hawaiian politics to being a potential vice presidential candidate on Trump’s shortlist.

Last month, Trump hinted that at least five high-profile Republicans and one former Democrat are on the shortlist for potential running mates in the general election.

According to the New York Post, names other than Tulsi Gabbard include- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Many political pundits are considering Trump’s pick of Tulsi Gabbard for VP candidate as unusual. Here’s everything you need to know about Tulsi Gabbard:

Tulsi Gabbard: A military veteran, former Democrat and practising Hindu on Trump’s vice president shortlist

Tulsi Gabbard is a former U.S. Representative from Hawaii who has garnered attention in the past for her unique political stance. She was born in 1981 in American Samoa and Gabbard's early life was marked by a dedication to service, including her deployment to Iraq as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Her military experience profoundly influenced her political outlook, leading her to advocate for a non-interventionist foreign policy (as described in one of CNN reports) and to criticise U.S. involvement in conflicts abroad.

She was raised in part with the teachings of the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), a breakaway sect of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

According to some sources, Gabbard was homeschooled through high school, except for two years at an all-girls SIF boarding school in the Philippines. Gabbard settled into the Hindu faith as a teenager.

Gabbard's political career began when she was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at the young age of 21, making her one of the youngest legislators in Hawaiian history.

Later, she served on the Honolulu City Council before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012. As a Congresswoman, Gabbard continued to champion her principles, including her opposition to military interventions, her support for environmental conservation, and her calls for criminal justice reform.

However, Gabbard's political journey has not been without controversy. She faced criticism for her meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017, which some saw as legitimising a leader accused of human rights abuses.

Additionally, her stances on certain social issues, such as LGBTQ+ rights, have evolved, prompting scrutiny from both supporters and critics.

In February 2019, Gabbard officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign. Gabbard was the first female combat veteran to run for president, though she could not meet the polling threshold for the third presidential debate.