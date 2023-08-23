Trump's co-defendants turn themselves in; Eastman and Hall booked in Georgia jail

Donald Trump's co-defendants, John Eastman, and Scott Hall, have surrendered to authorities in Georgia in the racketeering case over their attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

As per an AFP report citing jail records, Eastman, a former campaign attorney for Trump, and Hall, a bail bondsman, have been booked at the Fulton County Jail.

What they're accused of

Eastman, who is a constitutional law scholar, has been accused of devising a plan to submit a counterfeit slate of Trump electors to Congress from Georgia, in place of the legitimate Biden electors.

Meanwhile, Hall has been charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit election fraud over his alleged involvement in tampering with voting machines in Georgia.

The bond for Eastman was set at $100,000, while for Hall the amount was set lower at $10,000.

AFP reports that after being booked, Eastman spoke with reporters, and said that he was "confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated."

Further, when he was questioned whether his stance on the election's outcome still aligned with Trump's claims of a stolen election, Eastman said "Absolutely," and that there's "No question in my mind."

When will Trump surrender?

Trump, as per reports, is expected to turn himself in at the same Atlanta jail on Thursday.

Writing on his platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump labelled the trial a 'Witch Hunt' and said that he would be "ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," the Georgia official behind the fourth indictment against the former president.

He will be facing charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential elections.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set bond for the former president at $200,000. Among other release conditions, the bond includes a restriction on his social media use "to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses and the 30 un-indicted co-conspirators."

Trump and his 18 co-conspirators have been given till noon on Thursday to turn themselves in to authorities in Georgia.

