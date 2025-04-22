Trump baby boom: The Trump administration is examining ways to improve the birthrate of the US, with ideas to encourage women to have more babies, according to a report. The ideas being shared with President Donald Trump and his aides include menstrual cycle education and 'baby bonuses' for women, said a New York Times report.

Advertisment

Some of the ideas are being pitched under health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA drive.

Advertisment

“We need to channel the MAHA spirit and really dive deep into infertility,” the NYT quoted Emma Waters, a policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, as saying.

JD Vance visits India with wife Usha and kids: A glimpse of first day

What is the birthrate of the US? Is it a cause for worry?

Advertisment

The US birth rate is around 1.6 births per woman, which is less than the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman.

This means that the population is not fully reproducing itself.

US Vice President JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family- WATCH

A declining population can have far-reaching economic and social consequences, particularly as the workforce ages.

Much of the lack of working-age population is offset by immigrants. But the Trump administration is fundamentally opposed to immigration.

What are the ideas for improving US birthrate?

According to the NY report, ideas are being pitched to the White House by different stakeholders on how to nudge Americans to marry and have more babies.

Baby bonuses and menstrual cycle classes are among these proposals, aimed at boosting US birthrate.

JD Vance visits India with wife Usha and kids: A glimpse of first day

The idea is eerily similar to Russian President Vladimir Putin's exhortation to Russian women to have at least eight or more babies.

However, in the US it falls within the broader agenda of the conservatives: make family the most important pillar of society, and consider wedding as a union between man and woman, with the aim to procreate.

Fulbright programme for women who have children, baby bonus for mothers...

According to the NYT report, the proposals on the table of Trump administration include that Fulbright, the famous fellowship programme, should reserve 30 per cent of its awards to women who are married or have children.

Another, more weird one is a $5,000 baby bonus to every woman after delivery of a baby, according to the report.

Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, 4th with partner Shivon Zilis

The government is also being urged to teach woman to know about their fertility cycle.

The idea is to create and fund awareness programmes for women on their mentrual cycle so that they know their ovulation timings, and when exactly to conceive.

The pronatalist movement is gaining ground in the US

With people like Elon Musk openly advocating having more babies, and even reportedly asking women to have his children, it might look strange to the outsiders.

But the pronatalist movement that advocates family values and procreation has been around in the US for a long time.

They propagate the concept that the idea of marriage is essentially to have more children. Such ideologies now have more takers in the Trump administration, the president himself having married thrice and having had children from different women.

Musk donated sperm to Japanese influencer; building 'legion' of babies using his 'harem': Report

Vice President JD Vance has three children with Usha Vance, and is often very open about being a doting father to them.

The NYT report said that policy advocates of improving the American birthrate have been meeting White House officials, often giving written proposals on convincing and assisting women to have more children.

Trump baby boom

It is not clear which of these ideas will be eventually adopted by the government, but one thing is clear: the US administration is worried about the decline in birthrate as well as fertility issues, and wants to do something about it.

Many supporters of MAGA , or Make America Great Again movement, have embraced what is being called the Trump baby boom.

Trump himself has advocated such a baby boom, and appreciated Vance and other aides for bringing their children to public appearances.