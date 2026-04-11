/Trump vows US ‘economic might’ for Hungary if nationalist PM Viktor Orbán wins Sunday’s pivotal election

With two days to go before Hungarians vote, US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 10) made a late intervention in the country's bitter election, vowing to bring US "economic might" to Hungary if nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins Sunday's vote. "Hungary: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBAN... I AM WITH HIM ALL THE WAY!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
Orban vs Magyar
As Orban battles for votes against Peter Magyar, his pro-European opponent, Trump took to Truth Social to throw his might behind the right-wing leader. Urging Hungarians to vote for Orban, Trump said that his administration was "excited to invest in the future prosperity that will be generated by Orban's continued leadership." His support follows a visit by US Vice President JD Vance to Budapest earlier in the week. The visit served to underscore Washington's support for the Hungarian prime minister.
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Orban faces a tough election battle
Orban, who has governed Hungary for 16 years and built close relationships with both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is facing the most serious electoral challenge of his career. Opinion polls put opposition leader Peter Magyar's conservative Tisza party well ahead.
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The final days of the campaign have been ugly. Orban, in a social media video, accused the opposition of "colluding" with foreign intelligence services and alleged an "organised attempt to use chaos, pressure, and international vilification" to undermine the Hungarian people's choice. Magyar fired back, saying that the "series of ongoing election fraud carried out for months by the ruling party, Fidesz, along with criminal acts, intelligence operations, disinformation and fake news cannot change the fact that Tisza is going to win this election".