  • Wion
  • /World
  Trump to visit Gaza? Rubio says US president may go to the region if peace deal reached

Published: Oct 09, 2025, 01:35 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 01:35 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Rubio said the president will have to make that decision, but he anticipate that he would be interested in doing so, if the timing could work.

US President Donald Trump may visit the Middle East region if a peace to end the war in Gaza is reached, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “The president will have to make that decision, but I anticipate that he would be interested in doing so, if the timing could work,” Rubio told reporters on Capitol Hill.


“Good progress has been made today. Events are moving in a good direction, but there’s still some work to be done,” Rubio added.

‘In serious negotiations on Gaza’

Trump, while speaking from the White House on Tuesday (October 7), said that his team is in "serious negotiations on Gaza". Marking the two years of Israel-Hamas war in the Strip, the American president said, "Our team is in Egypt now, another team just left too. In serious negotiations on Gaza, there's a possibility we can have peace in the Middle East."

"We have some natural conflict. natural business conflict there is nothing wrong. There will be something we will work together," the American president added. This came after Trump expressed his frustration at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being "so f***ing negative" about the same.


“I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately,” Trump said. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Israeli PM said that the war in Gaza will only end when all hostages are returned and Hamas has been disarmed.

Also, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is likely to join the ceasefire talks at Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday (October 8).

Dermer is the head of the Israeli negotiation team, but he hasn’t been part of the Israel-Hamas indirect negotiations on Monday or Tuesday, which were handled by a lower-level delegation.


