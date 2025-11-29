/Trump ‘terminates’ 92% Biden-era orders, claims they were signed ‘illegally’ using autopen

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 28) said that all documents signed by autopen under former president Joe Biden have been “terminated” and no longer in force or effect, levelling an attack against his predecessor in a legally uncertain move. Trump claimed that approximately 92 per cent of the documents were signed by autopen, without being approved by Biden.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Trump has often accused Biden of the alleged use of autopen to sign executive orders, pardons, and other documents. While several US presidents have used autopen systems, the Republican leader has said their use under Biden proves his mental incapacitation and that he was not in control of the White House.

In 2005, the Justice Department said that the president does not need to sign a bill by hand and can instruct an official “to affix the president’s signature to such a bill, for example, by autopen.”