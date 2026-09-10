/Trump speaks live, but viewers stay away: Only a few thousand tune in to president's speech at RNC

About 30 minutes into Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican Midterm Convention, the online audience for his speech remained relatively modest compared with the large digital crowds his 2024 campaign rallies often attracted. Around 3,500 viewers were watching the president’s speech live on the Republican National Committee’s YouTube page, while roughly 2,600 were tuned in through the midterm convention’s official channel. Fox News’ YouTube channel had about 6,300 viewers. The figures stand in contrast to Trump’s 2024 campaign rallies, which frequently drew tens of thousands of concurrent viewers across some livestreams.
Which news network aired Trump's entire speech?
Among the major television news networks, Fox News was the only one airing Trump’s address to Republicans in full. The broadcast networks stayed with their regular programming, including NFL Football on NBC. CNN aired roughly 15 minutes of Trump’s remarks before switching to a panel discussion. The network’s reporters continued providing commentary on the speech through text annotations on the screen.
Meanwhile, much of the Parma Republican Party had already departed its evening meeting by the time Trump took the stage late Wednesday at a watch party outside Cleveland. About 10 Republicans remained at the gathering, cheering Trump’s comments on the border and laughing at his jokes. The only boos came when Trump mentioned Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Kevin Kussmaul, a local City Councilor who attended the event, said the convention could ultimately have less influence on November’s elections than economic concerns facing voters.
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“I think the real thing that’ll move the needle is going to be the economics,” Kussmaul said. “Gas prices, grocery prices.” During his remarks, Trump also claimed that ‘we won the presidency three times’, referring to the 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections. However, Trump did not win the presidency in 2020. Democrat Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, compared with Trump’s 232.
Trump also pointed to the historical tendency for the president’s party to lose congressional seats during midterm elections. That pattern affected Trump during his first term, when Democrats gained dozens of House seats and took control of the chamber. “We’re going to change that,” he said. The speech comes as Republicans prepare for the midterm elections, with Trump seeking to maintain his political influence and prevent the historical midterm losses that have often challenged presidents and their parties.