/Trump at Republican midterm convention: Obama attack, Iran threats and promise of lower oil prices

During the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday (September 9), US President Donald Trump blamed his predecessors for what he described as ‘trillions of dollars in waste and green energy scams’, arguing that it was them that caused the affordability, to use their word, crisis'. "I'm bringing the prices way down, way, way down," the president said. Trump also claimed that the price of food and almost every other item are rapidly going down, while saying oil prices would also fall when ‘we win the war with Iran’.

Oil prices climbed to $100 a barrel earlier on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. The increase came after the US and Iran attacked tankers in the region, while Yemen's Houthis targeted oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Turning to the Iran conflict, which has intensified again in recent days, President Donald Trump referred to Tehran as the ‘bullies’ of the Middle East. Trump also again floated the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz, located off Iran's coast, as the ‘Trump Strait’. The president has recently renamed Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’ in the US, as tensions with Canada continue to rise amid an escalating trade war.

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