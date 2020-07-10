Trump signs order for better educational and economical opportunities for Hispanic Americans

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order with the aim of providing better access and quality of education and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans.

"The executive order I will sign in a few moments will expand our efforts across all of federal government to deliver educational and economic opportunity for Hispanic Americans," Trump said at the White House.

This order will help improve the access to educational, training and economic opportunities for Hispanic American students. Under this program, the Hispanic American students will be provided with better school choice, personalized learning, family engagement, civics education, and pathways to in-demand jobs.

The executive order also establishes the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and Interagency Working Group. It also creates the President`s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

The signing of order, so close to elections, is being seen as a move to get more votes from the community, as a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University last month had revealed that almost 57 per cent of Hispanic voters in the United States support former Vice President Joe Biden, while only 31 per cent support Trump.

However, Biden has now lost 9 per cent points compared to a previous poll conducted by the organisation while Trump gained 3 per cent points.