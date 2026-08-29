/Trump-shaped ecstasy pills trigger ‘Red Alert’ in Netherlands: ‘Absolutely do not use’

A leading Dutch drug and mental health institute has issued a “Red Alert” over ecstasy pills shaped like the head of US President Donald Trump, warning that the tablets could be potentially lethal. The Trimbos Institute said on Friday (Aug 28) that several of the pills had recently been submitted to a network of drug-testing centres in the Netherlands, where users can have substances checked before taking them.

“Absolutely do not use these pills,” the institute warned.

Images released by Trimbos showed tablets featuring a depiction of Trump’s head on one side. The other side carried the markings “NL” and “Trump”, separated by a vertical line. The pills were found in at least green and yellow colours.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Warning over dangerous chemical

According to the institute, the tablets contain a high concentration of para-methoxymethamphetamine, or PMMA, a substance chemically similar to MDMA, the main active ingredient in ecstasy.

Trimbos warned that PMMA can take longer to produce an effect than MDMA. That delay could prompt users to take additional pills, believing the first dose had not worked, increasing the risk of a potentially fatal overdose.

The institute said use of the tablets “can lead to overheating with possibly deadly consequences.”

Despite the warning, Trimbos spokesperson Anniek Groothuis said there had been no confirmed reports so far of serious illness or deaths linked to the Trump-shaped pills.

“We do not know of any victims where PMMA was found in their blood,” she told The Associated Press.

Ecstasy remains illegal in the Netherlands, although its use is widespread, particularly in clubs and at music festivals. A Dutch government report published in 2024 estimated that around 550,000 people had used the drug during the year.